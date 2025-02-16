Delhi police release names of 18 people killed in stampede at railway station

An unprecedentedly huge crowd gathered at the New Delhi railway station late Saturday night in hope to board trains to visit the Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. As the unsuspecting crowd made their way to the platforms, what they did not see coming was a huge stampede that would eventually turn their lives upside down. While the eldest victim of the tradegy was 79 years old, the youngest was a 7-year-old child.(PTI)

At least 18 people, including five children, died in the stampede that broke out at the railway station. Eyewitnesses, while recounting the horror that unfolded at the station, said that help from authorities arrived only when it was too late. Some even described the crowd as “never seen before”.

The victims: Full list

The police has now put out the list of people who have died in the stampede. While the eldest victim of the tragedy was 79 years old, the youngest was a 7-year-old child -

1. Aaha Devi w/o Ravindee nath r/o Buxure Bihar Age 79 years

2. Pinky Devi w/o Upender Sharma r/o Sangam Vihar Delhi age 41 years

3. Sheela Devi w/o Umesh Giri r/o Sarita Vihar delhi age 50 years

4. Vyom s/o Dharamveer r/o Bawana Delhi age 25 years

5. Poonam Devi w/o Megh Nath r/o Saran Bihar age 40 years

6. Lalita Devi w/o santosh r/o Parna Bihar Age 35 years

7. Suruchi D/o Manoj shah r/o Muzaffarpur Bihar age 11 years

8. Krishna Devi w/o Vijay shah r/o Samastipur Bihar age 40 years

9. Vijay sah s/o Ram Sarup sah r/o Samastipur Bihar age 15 years

10. Neeraj s/o Inderjeet paswan r/o Vaishali Bihar age 12 years

11. Shanti Devi w/o Raj Kumar Manjhi r/o Nawada Bihar age 40 years

12. Pooja Kumar D/o Raj Kumar manjhi r/o Nawada Bihar age 8 years

13. Sangeeta Malik w/o Mohit Malik r/o Bhiwani Haryana age 34 years

14. Poonam W/o Virender Singh r/o Mahavir enclave age 34 years

15. Mamta Jha w/o Vipin Jha r/o Nangloi Delhi age 40 years

16. Riya Singh d/o Opil Singh r/o sagarpur delhi age 7 years

17. Baby Kumari d/o Prabhu sah r/o bijwasan Delhi age 24 years

18. Manoj s/o Panchdev Kushwaha r/o Nangloi Delhi age 47 years