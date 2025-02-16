Delhi police release names of 18 people killed in stampede at railway station
The stampede broke out late Saturday night when scores of people were trying to board trains for the Maha Kumbh mela.
An unprecedentedly huge crowd gathered at the New Delhi railway station late Saturday night in hope to board trains to visit the Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. As the unsuspecting crowd made their way to the platforms, what they did not see coming was a huge stampede that would eventually turn their lives upside down.
At least 18 people, including five children, died in the stampede that broke out at the railway station. Eyewitnesses, while recounting the horror that unfolded at the station, said that help from authorities arrived only when it was too late. Some even described the crowd as “never seen before”.
The victims: Full list
The police has now put out the list of people who have died in the stampede. While the eldest victim of the tragedy was 79 years old, the youngest was a 7-year-old child -
1. Aaha Devi w/o Ravindee nath r/o Buxure Bihar Age 79 years
2. Pinky Devi w/o Upender Sharma r/o Sangam Vihar Delhi age 41 years
3. Sheela Devi w/o Umesh Giri r/o Sarita Vihar delhi age 50 years
4. Vyom s/o Dharamveer r/o Bawana Delhi age 25 years
5. Poonam Devi w/o Megh Nath r/o Saran Bihar age 40 years
6. Lalita Devi w/o santosh r/o Parna Bihar Age 35 years
7. Suruchi D/o Manoj shah r/o Muzaffarpur Bihar age 11 years
8. Krishna Devi w/o Vijay shah r/o Samastipur Bihar age 40 years
9. Vijay sah s/o Ram Sarup sah r/o Samastipur Bihar age 15 years
10. Neeraj s/o Inderjeet paswan r/o Vaishali Bihar age 12 years
11. Shanti Devi w/o Raj Kumar Manjhi r/o Nawada Bihar age 40 years
12. Pooja Kumar D/o Raj Kumar manjhi r/o Nawada Bihar age 8 years
13. Sangeeta Malik w/o Mohit Malik r/o Bhiwani Haryana age 34 years
14. Poonam W/o Virender Singh r/o Mahavir enclave age 34 years
15. Mamta Jha w/o Vipin Jha r/o Nangloi Delhi age 40 years
16. Riya Singh d/o Opil Singh r/o sagarpur delhi age 7 years
17. Baby Kumari d/o Prabhu sah r/o bijwasan Delhi age 24 years
18. Manoj s/o Panchdev Kushwaha r/o Nangloi Delhi age 47 years