Delhi Police shares 'reel' with a climax: Challan of 6,000 on bride for...

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 11, 2023 08:17 PM IST

The latter half part of the video shows a challan dated June 10 with a fine of ₹6,000 for violating two rules.

Delhi Police on Saturday shared a video to remind citizens of some basic vehicle driving rules and repercussions one would face if not abiding by them. The clip apparently shows a bride riding a scooter without a helmet for the purpose of a reel-a popular short-duration video feature of Instagram.

"Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe," said Delhi Police.(Delhi Police)

The latter half of the video shows a challan dated June 10. It shows a fine of 6,000 for violating two rules: Driving without a helmet, which carries 1,000, and driving without a license, responsible for a penalty of 5,000.

“Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY!” tweeted the national capital's police.

Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe, it added.

Twitter users seemed impressed by the cops' action and sense of humor.

“Much needed! With repeated offence book them under relevant IPC,” suggested one. “Like your sense of humour,” said another.

“These kinds can cause death to unsuspecting and innocent! Strict laws are needed for these hungry for attention cases!” wrote another.

In a similar case, a social media influencer was fined 17,000 by the Ghaziabad Police in January this year after she stopped her car on a highway to make a reel. The video showed Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, who boasts over 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram, posing beside her car parked on the road, while several vehicles passed by.

