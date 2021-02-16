Delhi Police tackled situation during R-Day violence responsibly, says minister

Union minister G Kishan Reddy praised the commitment of Delhi Police officers on the occasion of the force’s 74th Foundation Day. Reddy said officers of Delhi Police showed remarkable restraint on January 26 when a planned tractor rally organised by the farmers’ unions representatives turned violent.

The minister also said that the police thwarted the anti-national forces while exercising maximum restraint. “On January 26, we witnessed how anti-India powers used farmers' protest to disrupt the law and order situation in Delhi. Despite their anti-national activities and provocative behaviour, Delhi Police exercised restraint and tackled the situation responsibly,” the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reddy also highlighted the role of Delhi Police in controlling the riots in the national capital in February last year. Reddy said that Delhi remains the focal point for elements who want to destabilise the country. The Union minister said, “There are many anti-India elements that want to spread instability. Delhi remains their focal point. The riots and illegal protests that took place in February 2020 were a part of this scheme but the way Delhi Police handled it, is an example for other police forces.”

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah had also lauded the Delhi Police for its role during the past year. Shah, who as the home minister also heads the police force, had earlier in January highlighted that despite the difficulties due to the pandemic, the Delhi Police fulfilled their duties.

On Tuesday, Shah tweeted, “Warmest greetings to all the workers and their families on the 74th foundation Day of Delhi Police. I salute the courage, restraint and determination of the brave soldiers of the Delhi Police who are fully dedicated to ensure the security and peacekeeping of the capital of the country even under adverse circumstances.”

Delhi Police was part of the Punjab Police until 1947. Delhi Police appointed its first Inspector General of Police on February 16, 1948, when the national capital saw a huge influx of refugees post-Partition.