Delhi Police to probe rape case lodged against Rajasthan minister’s son
Delhi Police on Monday said they would investigate the rape case filed against Rohit Joshi, the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the public health engineering department of the Rajasthan government.
Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday, but said that they would transfer the case to Rajasthan, because the crime allegedly took place there.
A zero FIR is registered when someone files a complaint regarding a crime that has taken place in another state, to ensure that the complainant does not have to shuttle between different police stations.
Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), had said on Sunday that the law mandates police to register a case of rape or molestation at any police station in India irrespective of the place where the crime took place.
The woman had on Saturday approached Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi and filed her complaint.
On Monday, DCP Kalsi, while confirming that Delhi Police would now probe the case, explained, “The woman in her complaint also alleged that Rohit Joshi sexually assaulted at a hotel in Sadar Bazar in March 2022.He had earlier spiked her drinks and sexually assaulted her in Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur, Rajasthan. We are now converting the zero FIR registered in this case to a regular FIR and will begin an investigation soon.”
In August 2013, Delhi Police had filed a zero FIR when a woman from Rajasthan filed a complaint of rape against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu at the Kamla Market police station.
Delhi Police later transferred the case to Jodhpur police.
When asked about the matter, Rohit Joshi’s father Mahesh Joshi said, “I have been told by the media that a report has been lodged. Throughout my life I have believed in truth and justice. The police should investigate the matter impartially. I urge all to let the police do their job.”
Man rapes woman nearly 17 yrs after throwing acid on her
A 43-year-old man, who was jailed for seven years for attacking a woman with acid in Kanpur 17 years ago, was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi's outer district police for allegedly raping the woman at her Delhi home in December 2021, police said on Monday.
Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’
A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.
AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election. The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers' conference and kicked off its poll plans.
Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara
Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.
BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father's cellphones”.
