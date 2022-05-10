Delhi Police to probe rape case lodged against Rajasthan minister’s son

Delhi Police on Monday said they would investigate the rape case filed against Rohit Joshi, the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the public health engineering department of the Rajasthan government.

Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday, but said that they would transfer the case to Rajasthan, because the crime allegedly took place there.

A zero FIR is registered when someone files a complaint regarding a crime that has taken place in another state, to ensure that the complainant does not have to shuttle between different police stations.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), had said on Sunday that the law mandates police to register a case of rape or molestation at any police station in India irrespective of the place where the crime took place.

The woman had on Saturday approached Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi and filed her complaint.

On Monday, DCP Kalsi, while confirming that Delhi Police would now probe the case, explained, “The woman in her complaint also alleged that Rohit Joshi sexually assaulted at a hotel in Sadar Bazar in March 2022.He had earlier spiked her drinks and sexually assaulted her in Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur, Rajasthan. We are now converting the zero FIR registered in this case to a regular FIR and will begin an investigation soon.”

In August 2013, Delhi Police had filed a zero FIR when a woman from Rajasthan filed a complaint of rape against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu at the Kamla Market police station.

Delhi Police later transferred the case to Jodhpur police.

When asked about the matter, Rohit Joshi’s father Mahesh Joshi said, “I have been told by the media that a report has been lodged. Throughout my life I have believed in truth and justice. The police should investigate the matter impartially. I urge all to let the police do their job.”