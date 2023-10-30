Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category for third day in a row

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in Delhi and and neighbouring National Capital Region on Monday continued to remain in the "very poor" category for the third day in a row. Vehicles ply on Signature bridge amid smog in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi in the morning stood at 322 and at 324 in Noida, ANI reported, citing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Earlier this week, the average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 322 on Sunday evening, while Noida recorded an AQI of 324 and Gurugram 314, both in the 'very poor' category.

On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 304, 261 on Friday, 256 on Thursday, 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

On Sunday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai demanded the Centre impose a strict ban on buses operating with poor-quality diesel in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to PTI.

"Vehicular emissions account for a significant portion of Delhi's air pollution. While buses in Delhi operate only on compressed natural gas and electricity, those belonging to the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are BS III and BS IV vehicles," he told reporters.

Last week on Friday, Rai had said that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented one by one to curb pollution in the city.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a 15-point winter action plan to curb the pollution caused by vehicles, biomass burning, dust, etc. Now this winter action plan is being implemented on the ground one by one to reduce the pollution in the national capital," Rai told ANI.

The Delhi minister also attributed vehicles as one of the major causes of the pollution is vehicles, adding that the government has started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign to tackle this.

