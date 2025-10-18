Delhi pollution surge on Dhanteras, sees ‘poor’ air again | Check area-wise AQI

Air quality in the national capital continues to drop as Diwali approaches. Delhi breathed poor air for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 252 at 9 am.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reading as of 7.56 am, Delhi's Anand Vihar logged its AQI at 384, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category.

Scattered areas across Delhi also experienced drops in air quality as they surpassed the 201 mark and remained in ‘poor’ category.

Vehicle emissions singlehandedly contributed to the rise in Delhi's AQI scores over the past few days. No respite is expected as the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast shows similar air quality for the coming days in Delhi.