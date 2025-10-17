Delhi-NCR air quality plummets ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad tops list with ‘very poor’ AQI

The air quality index (AQI) took a sharp plunge in the national capital region and adjoining areas days ahead of Diwali with Ghaziabad recording AQI in ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi recorded an index as high as 254 (poor) on the AQI scale, the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas made it to the list of the cities with the worst air quality today as they logged quite high on the AQI scale. While the AQI in Ghaziabad was recorded at 306 (very poor), it was 278 (very poor) in Manesar, Noida and Rohtak and Hanumangarh and 266 (poor) in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Hapur saw an AQI of 265 (poor) in, Ballabhgarh 254 (poor), Greater Noida 246 (poor) and Faridabad 105 (moderate).

Transport emissions remained the largest contributor to Delhi's air pollution on Thursday, accounting for 18.7 per cent of total emissions, based on data from the Decision Support System. No respite is expected as the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast shows similar air quality for the coming days in Delhi, HT reported earlier.