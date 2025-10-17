‘Green crackers aren’t pollution-free’: Delhi doctor’s health advice ahead of Diwali

“In Delhi, crackers were banned earlier. However, the Supreme Court has now permitted the use of specifically green crackers. It is not that green crackers are free of pollution. The only benefit is that it causes 30 per cent less pollution than conventional crackers . It causes less damage due to its smaller shell size, as it emits less particulate matter, and because the raw material is less hazardous than that used in conventional crackers,” news agency ANI quoted Chatterjee as saying.

While the Supreme Court earlier this week allowed the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Diwali, Apollo Hospital's senior consultant in internal medicine, Dr S Chatterjee, said green crackers cause only 30 per cent less pollution than traditional firecrackers and there, continue to pose health hazards, particularly for patients with respiratory diseases.

With pollution levels rising in the national capital, he urged everyone to avoid using crackers, even the green ones, as it would only fuel more pollution, and the general public, including patients suffering from respiratory diseases, may suffer more after Diwali.

“It is highly advisable that it is regulated well, and even the green crackers are not used,” he added.

The Supreme Court, after allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, made it clear that the relaxation was 'on a test case basis' and subject to strict enforcement and environmental monitoring.

The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours 6am to 7am and 8pm to 10pm, on the day before Diwali and on the day of the festival.

Patrolling teams of multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved green firecrackers with QR codes are burst during the designated days and timings, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

Also read | What's allowed and what's not as Supreme Court allows green crackers on Diwali The top court also directed Delhi Police to process temporary sale license applications for two days, ensuring timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will be given two days to return or safely dispose of unsold stock, ensuring that restrictions are reinstated immediately, the officials said.

Around 140 PESO-certified retailers in the national capital will be issued temporary licences for selling firecrackers for Diwali.

(With inputs from ANI)