Delhi pollution: Check details of travel curbs announced under GRAP-3

Delhi Metro services will make 20 additional trips (apart from existing ones) starting 8 am on Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed tighter GRAP-3 restrictions for the national capital. A metro runs braves through smog-induced low visibility at Cyber City metro station near DLF Gateway Tower on Wednesday, when Gurugram air quality index (AQI) dropped to “very poor” levels, logging a reading of 321. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi has been reeling under severe pollution and smog. The anti-pollution panel has announced travel restrictions in the national capital.

Here are the travel-related curbs under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3:

(1.) The 20 extra trips of Delhi Metro will be available from Monday to Friday. Also, these are in addition to the 40 extra trips that trains were already undertaking on weekdays during GRAP-2. Therefore, as many as 60 additional trips of Delhi Metro will be available on weekdays throughout GRAP-3.

(2.) There will be restrictions on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

(3.) All inter-state buses from states that are under the National Capital Region (NCR) are prohibited from entering Delhi.

(4.) However, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses can enter the city and use its roads.

What is GRAP-3? Why has it been imposed?

Under GRAP, Delhi's adverse air quality is divided into four stages: Stage 1 ("poor"; AQI 201-300), Stage 2 ("very poor"; AQI 301-400), Stage 3 ("severe"; AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 ("severe plus"; AQI>450).

Delhi's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, reached 428 ("severe") on Thursday, prompting authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures. One of the most populous cities in the world, the Capital also features among the most polluted ones.

Currently Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, has the worst pollution in the world.