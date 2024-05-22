Delhi power demand hits record levels, expected to cross 8,000MW this summer

Delhi recorded its highest single-day peak power demand at 3.33pm on Tuesday, at 7,717 megawatts (MW), beating out the previous record of 7,695MW that was recorded in 2022, according to discom (distribution company) officials and data available with the state load dispatch centre (SLDC). Officials said the discoms successfully met the demand on the day. Amid rising mercury levels, people flocked to Kamla Market to purchase air coolers and conditioners. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Since last Saturday, Delhi has been recording an exponential rise in power demand, clocking steadily over 7,000MW. On Monday afternoon, Delhi’s power demand reached 7,572MW — the highest ever in May — but the record was beaten in hours, when the demand reached 7,591MW at 11.37pm on the day.

“The power demand can be attributed to weather conditions that led residents to use more air conditioning and coolers, leading to an increase in electricity consumption. Delhi’s peak power demand during the summer of 2024 may cross the 8,000MW, for the first time, and reach up to 8,200MW. Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was 7,438MW,” the discom, BSES, said in a statement.

Officials said that before this year, the record for the highest power demand in Delhi in May was on May 19, 2022, when demand reached 7,070MW. The previous highest-ever peak power demand of 7,695MW was clocked on June 29, 2022.

Discoms said that despite the increased power demand, they were prepared to handle the extra load. Most of Delhi is covered by three discoms: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) covers south and west Delhi, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) covers east and central Delhi, and Tata Power covers north Delhi.

BSES spokesperson said that BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 3,404MW and 1,728MW in their respective areas, and are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to meet the power demand of approximately five million consumers and 20 million residents of south, west, east and central Delhi.

Tata Power-DDL spokesperson said the company met this season’s all-time high peak power demand of 2,225MW on Tuesday and that the discom has made sufficient arrangements, of 2,500MW, through advance power purchase agreements, as well as long-term and short-term contingency arrangements.