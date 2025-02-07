Delhi: Pvt school, DU college get bomb threat; “nothing suspicious found”, say police

A private school and a Delhi University (DU) college in Delhi received separate bomb threat emails on Friday morning prompting the Delhi Police to carry out anti-sabotage check through bomb detection and disposal squad (BDS) and sniffer dogs, police officers aware of the matter said. A private school in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi received the bomb threat email around 5am. (Representative file photo)

Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi received the bomb threat email around 5am.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Abhishek Dhania said that the station house officer (SHO) of Pandav Nagar police station was informed by the principal of the school about the email that was regarding a bomb threat at the school. The information was received at 6:40am.

“This information was shared with the police control room and senior police officers. The bomb disposal squad of the east district was informed accordingly. The SHO along with his police station staff reached the school. The BDS staff also arrived at the school. The school premises were checked by the BDS staff with dog handlers. Nothing abnormal was found,” said DCP Dhania.

Sanjay Yadav, principal of Ahlcon International School, said, “I discovered the email in my inbox at exactly 5:44am. The email said there are explosives in the school building, which can be operated remotely. I immediately informed the staff and students”.

“Online classes are going on. Police had reached by 6:30am and the bomb squad was there too but they found nothing. Only minimum support staff will be present at the school building and the bomb squad told us that they will come back to do another check”, he said.

In the email that Ahlcon International School received, the name of another private school, which has its one branch in south Delhi, was also mentioned as its recipient. HT is withholding the name of the second school as the school when contacted telephonically, the school administration said the school was open and no such bomb threat email was received there. The school employee HT spoke to, however, said that she will get the email inbox and spam checked again. A police officer aware of the matter also confirmed that the second school in Delhi did not receive the threat email.

Meanwhile, Delho University’s St. Stephen’s College in north Delhi separately received the bomb threat email at 7:42am after which its principal informed the north district police about the bomb scare.

“Our bomb detection and disposal team were quickly dispatched to the college. The anti-sabotage checking is going on. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found. We will update as and when new facts emerge,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.