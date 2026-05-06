Over 500 flight delays in Delhi after rain, hailstorm, some diverted nearby

A sudden, short spell of intense rain and hail lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, disrupting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 500 delays and multiple diversions. Cancellations linked to a drone attack in the Middle East added to the chaos at the airport. People look at a screen displaying flight information at IGI airport in Delhi. (Reuters File)

While no colour-coded alert has been issued for Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundery development towards late evening due to a prevailing western disturbance. By Thursday, the western disturbance is expected to withdraw and the mercury will start rising again, the IMD said.

Over 500 flights were delayed on Tuesday; at least 10 were cancelled and five diverted to nearby airports, data showed.

While the cancellations were for flights to and from the Middle East due to a recent drone-linked attack there, areas around the airport—notably parts of Dwarka, Palam and Najafgarh—saw showers accompanied by a hailstorm post noon, triggering diversions to nearby airports and numerous flight delays.

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“Five flights were diverted between 2pm and 3.30pm as gusty winds, rain and hail were recorded around the airport. Some flights were delayed too,” said an airport official.

The flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that over 500 flights, including both arrivals and departures, were delayed, with an average delay of around 30 minutes.

The official also said 10 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport to and from airports in the West Asia since 11pm on May 4. “This included six flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Baghdad to Delhi and four flights from Delhi to these locations,” the official said.

The airport also posted on X, advising passengers to check flight schedules. “Flight operations may be impacted due to a hailstorm near Delhi airport, which could result in delays or short-term disruptions,” it said.

The Capital’s maximum stood at 33.6°C on Tuesday, six degrees above normal. It was 32.4°C on Monday, when Delhi saw rain and gusty winds. The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures from Thursday, with the mercury likely to hover between 35-37°C and possibly touch 40°C by Sunday.

IMD data showed 4.6mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung till 8.30am, with ‘trace’ rainfall recorded in the next nine hours. Palam logged ‘trace’ rainfall till 8.30am, and then 9.8mm till 5.30pm. Najafgarh logged 0.5mm till 8.30am, with 6.5mm recorded in the next nine hours.

An IMD weather scientist said a maximum wind speed of 39 km/hour was recorded in Pitampura. “Winds touched around 30-40 km/hour on Tuesday, as compared to Monday when speeds touched up to 70 km/hour,” the scientist said.

The minimum stood at 19.6°C, five degrees below normal. A gradual rise in night-time temperature is also likely, with it expected to touch 27°C by the weekend, the IMD added.