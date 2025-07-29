Delhi rains: Traffic affected across key routes due to severe waterlogging

Vehicular movement was affected in many parts of the national Capital due to heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning that led to severe waterlogging on key arterial routes of the city during morning office hours. Motorists were stranded across the city due to waterlogged roads. The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories about the situation and traffic diversions on their social media accounts. (Reuters photo)

The Zakhira railway underpass and Azad Market underpass in north Delhi were flooded with rainwater due to which the routes were affected.



“In view of waterlogging at Zakhira Railway Underpass, Road No. 40, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas, with diversions in place near Inderlok Chowk. Traffic from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk is diverted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey,” the Delhi Traffic Police posted on their “X” account, along with the traffic advisory.

“Diversions are in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey,” the advisory said.

Due to heavy rainfall, traffic was affected on the Yudhistir Setu connecting northeast Delhi with north Delhi in Kashmere Gate, on the Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan towards INA Market via Barapullah flyway, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway-9 connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad, the Vikas Marg from Preet Vihar to ITO, the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway between Noida and Delhi, Kalindi Kunj-Faridabad Road, the Mathura Road between Badarpur and Ashram, the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi, Aurobindo Marg, around Chirag Delhi, between Lodhi Colony and Kotla Mubarakpur, near Grand Trunk Karnal (GTK) bus stand on the NH-44 in outer Delhi, and many parts in west Delhi such as Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri and Dwarka.