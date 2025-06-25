Delhi: A bump-free road to good governance

Delhi has always been the beating heart of India. A political Capital as well as a cultural hotspot, Delhi is not merely a city but a vibrant mini-India with people and traditions from all parts of the country thriving together. From monuments to food and temples to architecture, Delhi carries energy, growth and culture at every juncture. No matter the rainfall, the Capital city shall remain functional, vibrant and energetic in a true Delhi style. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

However, it was our misfortune that in the last 10 years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had disconnected our beloved city from the national growth mainstream. A city that was traditionally known for setting national benchmarks on infrastructure, transportation and civic amenities, among other fields, was in the news for stalled projects, governance failures and a constant blame-game. The entire city’s governance had become a massive pothole of conflict, confusion and collision. A city meant to symbolise the fast-growing new India of the 21st century was left decades behind.

But the spirit of Delhi prevailed in the end and our city chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s double-engine government to end the Capital’s woes. With a promise to reciprocate the Delhiites’ trust with Delhi’s all-round development, PM Modi guaranteed that he will “short-circuit” the governance of “shortcuts” and restore smart and comprehensive governance in the Capital. As a duty-bound karyakarta of PM Modi and the BJP, I am delighted to announce that Delhi’s PWD ministry, this Tuesday, fulfilled a crucial “Modi ki Guarantee” before the onset of monsoons in Delhi. As part of improving our city’s road infrastructure to make it world-class in next five years, the PWD ministry has created a record of repairing the most potholes in a single day. This is both a moment to cherish and introspect for all of us, including my beloved Delhiites. While it is to our double-engine government’s credit that such an exercise was executed, it is also a grim reminder of how under AAP’s decade-long rule, thousands of potholes were allowed to exist in the first place. Thus, this PWD record is both a pat on the double engine government’s back as well as a slap in AAP-da’s face.

On one hand, while the AAP government had used the same PWD ministry to build a “sheesh mahal” for Arvind Kejriwal, our double-engine government utilised the PWD for solving Delhiites’ fundamental grievances. With over 200 maintenance vans, equipped with the latest technology and over 1,000 engineers and labourers on the ground, the ministry was in the news for the right reasons. The timing of this exercise right before the monsoons holds immense significance. The rainy season tests our infrastructure and puts it under severe stress by aggravating existing challenges. As both a way to minimise such problems as well as showcase our abilities of problem-solving, it’s an announcement of PWD’s changed mindset, intent and ability.

This achievement also poses a significant question in front of the people in the Capital and rest of the country. Why did our Capital’s government machinery remain dysfunctional under the previous government while beginning to deliver under ours? The answer is: the BJP is a party with a difference. Our party’s mantra of nation first, party second and self third is a guiding principle of all our governments, with Delhi being the latest example. Thus, 2025 is for Delhi what 2014 was for the entire country: a shifting of gears in governance with the same vehicle.

I shall also mention that this achievement, among others in the making, is just a trailer of our work, as we prepare for all our Delhiites, a bump-free road to good governance. From world-class infrastructure to a clean River Yamuna, from providing healthcare under Ayushman Bharat to monthly assistance to Delhi’s women, Delhi’s BJP government is working relentlessly to fulfil PM Modi’s guarantees to all Delhiites.

In the immediate short term, Delhi shall witness mission monsoon in action with significantly reduced water-logging, well-functioning road infrastructure and desilted drains. No matter the rainfall, our city shall remain functional, vibrant and energetic in a true Delhi style. In the coming months, our people shall witness the initial results of our work on Yamuna cleaning and its riverfront development on a war footing. The previous government had pushed back our city by decades. Our government shall prepare the city for the decades to come.

-----------------

(Parvesh Verma is Cabinet minister in Delhi government. The views expressed are personal.)