Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26 per cent

From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Delhi recorded 197 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.26 per cent, authorities said.

The city's infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh and the death toll 10,799, they said.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The active cases tally on Saturday stood at 1,880, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the low number of active cases in Delhi was "satisfactory".

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.

These 197 new cases came out the 76,868 tests conducted the previous day, including 47,467 RT-PCR tests and 29,401 rapid antigen tests.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,33,739.

