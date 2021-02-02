Delhi records 3 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months
Delhi on Monday recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the national capital's lowest fatality count in 10 months.
According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, only 32 Covid-19 patients needed hospitalisation, which again was the lowest number in the last 10 months.
He, however, cautioned people to be careful. "Corona severity is going down still we should be careful. Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe," Jain said on Twitter.
The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.28 per cent.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi stood at 121 on Monday, according to health bulletin released by the authorities. With this, the national capital's tally reached 6,35,217, the health department said.
The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday, the health department's bulletin said, adding that 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.
The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.
The health department also conducted 43,712 tests to detect Covid-19, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones.
India logged 11,427 new coronavirus disease cases and 118 deaths on Monday taking the country’s tally to over 10.75 million, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. The recovery rate is at 97 per cent with the ministry adding that it is one of the highest globally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 3 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi in Union budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of border points, barricades trigger traffic snarls in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: Allocation for Delhi Police up by over ₹487 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking action on police for failure to contain violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No illegal detention of farmers after Republic Day violence: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s logs 121 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases further drop to 1,265
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls in Delhi as many border points remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt rejigs finance dept weeks ahead of state budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi allows 200 guests at weddings in closed halls, no limit on open spaces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after cold wave, Delhi wakes up to fog; mercury may rest at 5°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox