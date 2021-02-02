Delhi records 3 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

Delhi on Monday recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the national capital's lowest fatality count in 10 months.

According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, only 32 Covid-19 patients needed hospitalisation, which again was the lowest number in the last 10 months.

He, however, cautioned people to be careful. "Corona severity is going down still we should be careful. Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe," Jain said on Twitter.

Corona severity is going down still we should be careful.Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe. pic.twitter.com/uFgS26WpgV — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) February 1, 2021





The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi stood at 121 on Monday, according to health bulletin released by the authorities. With this, the national capital's tally reached 6,35,217, the health department said.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday, the health department's bulletin said, adding that 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.

The health department also conducted 43,712 tests to detect Covid-19, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones.

India logged 11,427 new coronavirus disease cases and 118 deaths on Monday taking the country’s tally to over 10.75 million, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. The recovery rate is at 97 per cent with the ministry adding that it is one of the highest globally.