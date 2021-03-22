IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000

Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then and currently stands at 3,934.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST

Delhi on Monday recorded 888 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the third consecutive day when the infection tally stayed above the 800-mark. This took the tally of the national capital to 648,872, according to the state health department bulletin.

The national capital also recorded seven related fatalities which took the death toll to 10,963, according to the bulletin.

The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.

The count of active cases currently stands at 3,934, the bulletin showed. This has increased by 318 cases from Sunday's count of 3,618. Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then.

Also read | With 24,645 fresh cases, Maharashtra sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 tally

As much as 67,418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours comprising 48,981 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 18,437 Rapid antigen tests. With this, the government has tested 13,889,895 tests and the tests per million count stands at 731,047, data the bulletin showed. Daily positivity rate,which has been above 1 per cent since Saturday, was reported as 1.32 per cent for the day and cumulative positivity rate is currently at 4.67 per cent. Also, the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.69 per cent, the bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, 565 patients recovered on the day taking the overall recoveries to 633,975 and the cumulative recovery rate so far to 97.7 per cent.

Also read | Explained: Why govt recommended revision in second dose interval for Covishield

As far as vaccination drive in the capital city is concerned, 984,655 doses have been administered so far. Of this, 797,941 people have received their first dose and 186,714 have received the second, according to data from the Union health ministry. The ministry, earlier in the day, also observed that the daily new cases reported is increasing in eight states and Union territories, including Delhi.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 tally climbed to 11,646,081 cases and the death toll stands at 159,967 after the country reported 46,951 new cases and 212 fatalities on the day.




SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then and currently stands at 3,934.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Man held for cheating people of 8 lakh on pretext of providing them ration

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Police said the accused issued membership to the people and charged 1,500 from them, and also provided them a "ration card".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Lok Sabha clears bill which gives Delhi L-G more power

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Under the bill, the Delhi government will have to compulsorily seek the Lieutenant Governor’s approval before taking any executive action. The bill also says that the government in the national capital would refer to the Lieutenant Governor in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
delhi news

Inside Delhi’s ambitious plans to turn transport services online

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The Delhi government has come up with a plan that aims at making nearly 70 essential transport services completely online in two phases over the next few months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
delhi news

Legal drinking age to be lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The deputy chief minister also said that the policy aims to put an end to the liquor mafia which he claimed is thriving because of the inequitable distribution of liquor vends in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
File photo of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
delhi news

Legal age to drink lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi, announces Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Delhi was one of only six states or union territories that pegged the benchmark at 25. An expert committee set up by the government recommended in December that the legal drinking age be changed to 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He also urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.(ANI)
He also urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.(ANI)
delhi news

Remain alert, follow Covid-19 guidelines during Holi: Satyendar Jain

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The active cases stand at 3,618. The positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day, according to a bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations

By Sweta Goswami, hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Vaccination will also be increased, with special focus on the economically weaker section as they do not have access to digital platforms to register for the inoculation drive, an official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students want campus to reopen as they battle the various problems that they have been grappling with through out a year of #digitallife at Delhi University. (Photo : Manoj Verma/HT)
Students want campus to reopen as they battle the various problems that they have been grappling with through out a year of #digitallife at Delhi University. (Photo : Manoj Verma/HT)
delhi news

Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
It’s been almost a year since DU shifted to the online mode for teaching and learning, however, students are still having a tough time with regard to online classes, and more than four thousand DU students are protesting digitally by signing a petition to open colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
A 22-year-old man smashed his 32-year-old friend’s head with a stone and killed him in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Monday while, in another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi’s Narela around 9.30pm on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The court also stayed the 20 lakh fine and the show cause notice to the Biyanis and other directors of Future Group that had sought to know from them as to why they should not be kept in civil detention for three months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 AM IST
On February 2, justice Midha had asked FRL to maintain “status quo” on its 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP