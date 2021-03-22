Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000

Delhi on Monday recorded 888 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the third consecutive day when the infection tally stayed above the 800-mark. This took the tally of the national capital to 648,872, according to the state health department bulletin.

The national capital also recorded seven related fatalities which took the death toll to 10,963, according to the bulletin.

The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.

The count of active cases currently stands at 3,934, the bulletin showed. This has increased by 318 cases from Sunday's count of 3,618. Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then.

Also read | With 24,645 fresh cases, Maharashtra sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 tally

As much as 67,418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours comprising 48,981 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 18,437 Rapid antigen tests. With this, the government has tested 13,889,895 tests and the tests per million count stands at 731,047, data the bulletin showed. Daily positivity rate,which has been above 1 per cent since Saturday, was reported as 1.32 per cent for the day and cumulative positivity rate is currently at 4.67 per cent. Also, the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.69 per cent, the bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, 565 patients recovered on the day taking the overall recoveries to 633,975 and the cumulative recovery rate so far to 97.7 per cent.

Also read | Explained: Why govt recommended revision in second dose interval for Covishield

As far as vaccination drive in the capital city is concerned, 984,655 doses have been administered so far. Of this, 797,941 people have received their first dose and 186,714 have received the second, according to data from the Union health ministry. The ministry, earlier in the day, also observed that the daily new cases reported is increasing in eight states and Union territories, including Delhi.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 tally climbed to 11,646,081 cases and the death toll stands at 159,967 after the country reported 46,951 new cases and 212 fatalities on the day.











