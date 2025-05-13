Delhi records over 95% pass percentages in CBSE Class 10, 12 results

New Delhi: The Capital has recorded a pass percentage of 95.18% in the class 12 board examinations and 95.14% in the class 10 board examinations for the academic year 2024-25, the results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. Girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and 12 exams in Delhi. (Representational image/Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Class 12

A total of 3,08,105 students had registered for the Class 12 examinations from Delhi, according to the official press release, out of which 3,06,733 students had appeared for the exam. The number of students who passed the examination from Delhi stood at 2,91,962, according to the release. The pass percentage for girls and boys from Delhi stood at 96.71% and 93.76% respectively.

A total of 1,80,162 students had registered from Delhi-East region and 1,27,943 students had registered from the Delhi-West region.

Out of these, Delhi-East has recorded 95.06% pass percentage, with 1,70,551 students having passed. Out of the total passed students, 83,537 students were boys and 87,014 students were girls. The pass percentage of boys from this region was 93.58% and of girls was 96.51%.

Delhi-West has recorded a pass percentage of 95.37%, with 1,21,411 students having passed. Out of these, 61,290 students were boys and 60,121 students were girls. The pass percentage for girls was higher in this region as well, being logged at 96.95%. The pass percentage for boys was 93.86%

The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 4. In Delhi, it was conducted across 864 examination centres affiliated with 1,810 schools.

CBSE conducted the examination in 203 subjects. The Board said that 50% of the questions in the Class 12 exams this year were competency-based, as part of its implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE issued model practice papers, conducted teacher training sessions, and hosted a pre-exam webinar on February 14 to help students and teachers for the change in question pattern.

Class 10

A total of 3,28,701 students had registered for the class 10 board examinations from Delhi, out of which 3,11,138 students passed, bringing the total pass percentage of the Capital to 95.14%. The overall pass percentage for boys from Delhi is 93.98% and for girls is 95.71%.

From the Delhi-East region, a total of 1,89,362 students passed, with the pass percentage being recorded at 95.07%. The number of students who had appeared for the examination was 1,99,180. Out of the total students, 98,336 were boys and 91,026 were girls. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 94.43% and 95.78% respectively.

From the Delhi-West region, a total of 1,21,776 students have passed out of 1,27,861 students who had appeared. The total pass percentage of this region was 95.14%. In this region, out of the students who have passed, 63,705 students were boys and 58,071 students were girls. Pass percentage for girls stood higher in this region as well, being recorded at 96.46%. For boys, the pass percentage was 94.16%.

The class 10 board examinations had been held from February 15 to March 18, 2025. In Delhi, there were a total of 867 centres across 2118 schools.