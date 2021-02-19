Delhi records very poor air, improvement likely over weekend

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) recording 301, in the "very poor" zone at 7am.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on Thursday the overall air quality of the city was 302, also in the "very poor" category.

Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre System of Air Quality and Weather Forest and Research (Safar) on Thursday said that the pollution levels are expected to go down on Friday.

“Wind is forecasted to improve and change in direction to easterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of very poor for the next two days. AQI is likely to further improve on February 20,” the Safar forecast read.