News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reels under intense heat, max temp at 40.1 degrees Celsius

Delhi reels under intense heat, max temp at 40.1 degrees Celsius

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 04, 2023 10:47 PM IST

However, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain at night.

Delhi reeled under sweltering heat on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

Maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius in Delhi onMonday.(HT File)
Maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius in Delhi onMonday.(HT File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain at night.

READ | No schools in afternoon, painting rooftops white: Delhi gets its first heat action plan

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality was recorded in the "poor" (233) category at 8 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out