Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases

The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. Delhi reported 1,422 fresh infections and no deaths due to the virus, the city health department bulletin stated. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. At present, 177 patients are admitted in hospitals while 4,340 infected patients were being treated in home isolation.



The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.



With Sunday's figures, the total infection count now stands at 18,94,254. The total death count is now 26,179, the health bulletin reported.



The national capital had recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, which was the highest during the third wave of pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.



The Delhi government on April 21 had reintroduced ₹500 fine for those not wearing masks in public places due to uptick in daily cases. Two days later, the government said that people travelling together in private vehicles were not required to wear masks. The move came more than a month after the Delhi government had removed all restrictions after the cases had declined.

