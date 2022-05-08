Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases
The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. Delhi reported 1,422 fresh infections and no deaths due to the virus, the city health department bulletin stated. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. At present, 177 patients are admitted in hospitals while 4,340 infected patients were being treated in home isolation.
The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.
With Sunday's figures, the total infection count now stands at 18,94,254. The total death count is now 26,179, the health bulletin reported.
The national capital had recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, which was the highest during the third wave of pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.
The Delhi government on April 21 had reintroduced ₹500 fine for those not wearing masks in public places due to uptick in daily cases. Two days later, the government said that people travelling together in private vehicles were not required to wear masks. The move came more than a month after the Delhi government had removed all restrictions after the cases had declined.
Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.
Maharashtra govt to seek cancellation of bail granted to MP-MLA Rana couple
On Thursday, (May 5), after leaving Mumbai's Byculla jail, Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra region for her spondylitis treatment. Later, her husband Ravi Rana was seen visiting the hospital with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya accompanying him. Ravi alleged on the same day that Byculla jail authorities did not pay heed to Navneet even after she complained of health issues and requested hospitalisation.
Five of family die after water supply cut forces them to wash clothes in quarry
Dombivli After five members of a sarpanch's family drowned in a quarry at Dombivili's Sandap village on Saturday, the residents claimed there was a two-day water cut imposed by MIDC, due to which the family went to the quarry to wash clothes. In the evening, a villager saw the body of a woman floating in the water and alerted the fire brigade and local police. They recovered all five bodies by night.
Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should ban multi-state credit cooperatives to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of such societies and asked state officials to send a detailed report of scams involving them to the central government. He added that the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur.
27 arrested after 19 cops injured, police vehicles vandalised in riot
Mumbai As many as 19 police officers and a few members of the labour union of Viraj Profiles, a stainless steel manufacturing company in Tarapur MIDC, were injured, while 12 police vehicles and other properties were vandalised in a riot in Boisar on Saturday afternoon. Nityanand Jha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Boisar said that the riot started because a new union with 150 workers had threatened to go on a strike and stop production from May 16.
