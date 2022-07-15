Delhi resident associations urge DERC to reconsider hike in power rates
Urging the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC) to reconsider the recent hike in power purchase adjustment costs (PPAC), residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city on Thursday said the move was meant to solely benefit private distribution companies (discoms). They also demanded that the power regulatory authority release the formula for its calculation.
In a press conference held on Thursday, United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella group of RWAs, general secretary Saurabh Gandhi said the PPAC was only imposed in areas that came under the three discoms, and not in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, clearly indicating that this hike was meant to benefit the discoms.
“The order for hike in PPAC was issued only to give benefit to private companies. The RWAs have been continuously questioning this formula and asking that it be changed. It should be applied only on fuel costs and all suggestions on other increases should be heard only once a year.. The government should not pass this burden on to the public,” he said.
The DERC last month allowed the discoms to hike PPAC by 2-6% hike.
BS Vohra, of the East Delhi RWA United Front, said the 6% hike in PPAC was “too much”.
URD secretary HM Sharma said there should be a CAG audit of discoms so that the real picture regarding power tariffs and various charges associated with it can emerge.
Delhi to get only ‘drizzle’ for the next six days, says IMD
Parts of Delhi received light rain on Thursday, but that had little impact on the humidity and heat, which remained high throughout the day, meteorological officials said, adding that for the next six days, till July 20, the capital city is likely to receive only scattered rain or drizzles, until the monsoon trough shift towards north-west India again. Humidity levels oscillated between 65-83%, making for a very stuffy day.
Man booked for suicide abetment, rape after Delhi woman names him suicide note
Over a week after a 33-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in south-east Delhi's Jaitpur, police on Thursday registered a case of rape and abetment to suicide against the man with whom she had a relationship, after recovering a suicide note from her person during inquest proceedings. When police reached the spot, they found the woman hanging and immediately shifted her to AIIMS, where doctors declared her brought dead, a senior officer said.
Students uploading violent content on social media for popularity: Police
A police investigation into the involvement of teenage boys in the crude bomb attack and recent clash on the banks of the Sangam has led to shocking revelations. Police found that these teenagers had uploaded videos of their violent clashes on social media, where they have also created group of violent teenagers. Police said that the teenagers did all this for “popularity and for increasing their followers on social media”.
Delhi court seeks CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam alleges assault inside Tihar jail cell
A Delhi court on Thursday directed Tihar jail authorities to place on record the CCTV camera footage of the prison cell, where former JNU student Sharjeel Imam is lodged in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, after Imam alleged that he was assaulted and harassed on June 30 by eight to nine inmates, who, along with the assistant superintendent, had entered his cell on the pretext of carrying out an illegal search.
U.P. iIndustrial development dept sets 6-month target
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that after achieving the target set under the 100- day action plan, the department had set the target for the next six months. The officers had been directed to complete all the projects on schedule, he said. Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Nandi said in the next few months, the construction work of Ganga Expressway would start.
