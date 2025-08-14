Search
Delhi: Rickshaw driver held for raping 12-year-old girl repeatedly

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 07:25 am IST

The incident was reported on Monday by the girl’s parents who said that their daughter, in class 7, went missing on Sunday

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old rickshaw puller who lives near her house in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on at least two occasions, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Om Prakash, has been arrested.

Based on the parents’ complaint, a case of rape was registered and investigation was taken up. (File photo)
A police officer aware of the matter said the incident was reported on Monday by the girl’s parents who said that their daughter, in class 7, went missing on Sunday. “They began looking for her and finally, after about four hour, they found her distressed near the house,” the officer said.

When they asked her where she had been, she kept quiet at first but later confided in her parents that Om Prakash had taken her to a secluded place on Sunday afternoon and raped her, police said.

“She also told her parents that this was not the first time that he sexually assaulted her. In July too, he had raped her and threatened her to not inform anyone about it,” the officer said.

Based on the parents’ complaint, a case of rape was registered and investigation was taken up. “The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody the same day,” the officer said.

