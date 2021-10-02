Delhi riots: Court asks L-G to act against prosecutors missing case hearings

A Delhi court has directed the lieutenant governor (L-G) to take appropriate action against the special public prosecutor (SPP) for not appearing during the hearing of some northeast Delhi riots cases. The court noted that all its earlier directions to higher officials, including the police commissioner, regarding the non-representation of the state, have fallen on deaf ears.

On September 29, chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Arun Kumar Garg noted that when one of the cases—FIR 104/2020—was listed for arguments on charges, the state sought an adjournment on the ground that the SPP was not in the country.

This irked the court, which recorded that the SPP had last appeared in court on November 28, 2020 and thereafter only on August 13, 2021, for the case pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly etc. in Dayalpur area.

The judge noted that the court had issued repeated directions to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP, N-E) as well as the commissioner of police, Delhi, to ensure the presence of the SPPs at every hearing so that proceedings are not stalled.

It said that officials had also been directed to depute a substitute SPP in unavoidable cases.

“It has been repeatedly brought to the notice of deputy commissioner of police (DCP, N-E) as well as commissioner of police, Delhi, that SPPs for the state are not appearing in the cases pertaining to the northeast riots.… However, all the directions have fallen deaf ears.

“..I deem it appropriate to bring the aforesaid fact to the notice of the lieutenant governor of Delhi with a request to him to take appropriate action so as to ensure that the State is properly represented in all the riots cases before this court on each and every date fixed in the matters,” the judge said in his order.

Of late, the roles of Delhi Police and the SPPs have come under the courts’ scanner, prompting Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana to form a special investigation cell (SIC) to monitor the progress of the riots cases.

Recently, in three separate cases related to the northeast Delhi riots, a city court imposed fines on the Delhi Police for either seeking repeated adjournment or not supplying copies of CCTV camera footage to the accused despite the deadline of six months having passed long ago.

On September 25, CMM Arun Kumar Garg imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the police as the special public prosecutor, representing the police, sought adjournment during a hearing of arguments on charges. The court directed the lieutenant governor of Delhi to order an inquiry to fix the responsibility of imposition of costs and ordered they be deducted from the salary of the officer responsible.

On September 29, the judge noted that in almost all the riots cases, the prosecution is relying upon certain photographs extracted from CCTV camera footage/video clips so as to establish the participation of the accused in the particular incidents; however, coloured copies of the said photographs and the CCTV camera footage are not being supplied to the accused without the specific direction of the court, delaying committal/trial of the cases.

“… I deem it appropriate to direct the DCP(N-E) to ensure supply of coloured photographs and the CCTV footage to all the accused in all the matters pertaining to N-E riots pending before this court against proper acknowledgement within three days from today [Friday] and to file a compliance report,” the court said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the court sought an explanation from the investigating officer (IO) for dropping Section 436 (arson) of the Indian Penal Code from the supplementary charge sheet after cognizance had already been taken.

Noting that the IO and the station house officer (SHO) Bhajanpura failed to indicate any provision of law authorising them to do so, the court said that the supplementary charge sheet has been mechanically forwarded by SHO, Bhajanpura, and ACP, Bhajanpura, without the presence of the SPP.

“Let separate explanations be called from the IO, SHO as well as ACP, Bhajanpura, in this regard. The explanations be submitted by them to this court within seven days from today [Friday] duly forwarded by commissioner of police, Delhi. Put up for consideration on the supplementary charge sheet on November 10, 2021,” the court said in its order.