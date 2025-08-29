Delhi: School of gardening to open at Roshanara Bagh next month

The horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has completed work on its first school of gardening at the historic Roshanara Bagh in North Delhi, and it is likely to be made operational next month, MCD officials said on Thursday. The school is located in the nursery section of the Mughal-era garden besides the high tech nursery and a newly set up arboretum. Roshanara Park. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior municipal official said that development work on the school has been completed and furniture has been installed.

“From next month, we will start providing training to the multi-task staff (MTS) who are granted gardening duties. They will be trained on how to handle plants in various seasons, grafting, pruning, landscaping and other practices. Our senior section officers and assistant horticulture directors will hold these sessions,” the official added.

Officials said that a meeting will be held soon to expand the scope of training for other departments and private individuals. “We have a shortage of gardeners so initially the training will focus on MTS,” the official said.

MCD has also set up an arboretum next to the school in the nursery section of the gardens. “The arboretum has a collection of all the plant species which are found in the Capital along with identification markers, scientific names and key characteristics. It will be used as an educational botanical collection besides being a resource centre for the school of gardening,” a second civic official said.

The arboretum section is spread over a 1.5 acre area and it features more than 250 plant species. The resource centre will be the first such training facility operated by MCD. Currently, the New Delhi Municipal Council operates Delhi’s only school of gardening. The gardening school, which operates out of Purana Quila Road nursery, was set up in 2011. It operates with an objective of providing training to gardeners and horticulturists appointed by MCDs, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, State Bhavans, and other government departments.