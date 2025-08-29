Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: School of gardening to open at Roshanara Bagh next month

ByParas Singh
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 03:08 am IST

A senior municipal official said that development work on the school has been completed and furniture has been installed

The horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has completed work on its first school of gardening at the historic Roshanara Bagh in North Delhi, and it is likely to be made operational next month, MCD officials said on Thursday. The school is located in the nursery section of the Mughal-era garden besides the high tech nursery and a newly set up arboretum.

Roshanara Park. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Roshanara Park. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior municipal official said that development work on the school has been completed and furniture has been installed.

“From next month, we will start providing training to the multi-task staff (MTS) who are granted gardening duties. They will be trained on how to handle plants in various seasons, grafting, pruning, landscaping and other practices. Our senior section officers and assistant horticulture directors will hold these sessions,” the official added.

Officials said that a meeting will be held soon to expand the scope of training for other departments and private individuals. “We have a shortage of gardeners so initially the training will focus on MTS,” the official said.

MCD has also set up an arboretum next to the school in the nursery section of the gardens. “The arboretum has a collection of all the plant species which are found in the Capital along with identification markers, scientific names and key characteristics. It will be used as an educational botanical collection besides being a resource centre for the school of gardening,” a second civic official said.

The arboretum section is spread over a 1.5 acre area and it features more than 250 plant species. The resource centre will be the first such training facility operated by MCD. Currently, the New Delhi Municipal Council operates Delhi’s only school of gardening. The gardening school, which operates out of Purana Quila Road nursery, was set up in 2011. It operates with an objective of providing training to gardeners and horticulturists appointed by MCDs, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, State Bhavans, and other government departments.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: School of gardening to open at Roshanara Bagh next month
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On