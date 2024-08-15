Delhi sees 13 straight rainy days in latest monsoon record

The Capital on Thursday recorded its 13th consecutive day of rainfall, the longest streak of rainy days the city has seen for at least the past 13 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. On Thursday, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded “trace” rainfall, continuing a streak that started on August 3. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The record is based on the earliest year, 2011, from when the IMD began keeping detailed daily rainfall data. Since that year, the longest streak was of 11 days, recorded in September 2021, August 2012 and August 2013, until it was broken this year — and officials say the streak will get longer.

“Rain is likely for the next six days, with light rain to be recorded in parts of Delhi. Isolated parts may also receive moderate rain,” an IMD official said.

In previous years, the next longest rainy-day streak was of nine days in July 2016, August 2020 and September 2018. It rained on eight consecutive days in July 2013 and July 2015.

Between August 1 and August 15 this year, Delhi recorded rain on all days, barring August 3. IMD counts rainfall for a 24-hour period between 8.30am on consecutive days.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that the monsoon trough has remained close to Delhi-NCR this month, keeping constant moisture centred on the region. “We cannot say it is unusual, but certainly, we have seen the trough remain around Delhi-NCR since early August and that keeps bringing light to moderate rain,” he said.

Last August, Delhi clocked 11 rainy days in total, with four consecutive days of rain. In 2022, 16 rainy days were recorded in the entire month, but with only three consecutive days. In 2021, 10 rainy days were recorded, four of them being consecutive, and in 2020, there were 18 rainy days August, nine of which were consecutive.

August is Delhi’s rainiest month --- the last longest streak of 11 days occurred in this month (in 2012 and 2013) on two of the three occasions before. The monsoon sets in around late June and early July, with rain activity peaking in August before tapering off in September.

In comparison, the monsoon trough largely remained away from Delhi-NCR in June and July, interspersed with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in short spells. In June, Delhi recorded 243.4mm of rainfall, of which 228.1mm was recorded in a spell of extremely heavy rainfall on June 28.

In July, Delhi recorded 203.7mmof rainfall, most of which was a cumulative of light to moderate rain spells. In the 24-hour period between July 31 and August 1, 107.6mm of rainfall was recorded, but this accounted towards the August count (since much of it began after 8.30am on July 31).

In the first half of August, Delhi has recorded 224.3mm of rainfall, which is just short of the monthly average of 233.1mm. August has surpassed its monthly average only three times since 2011 — in 2012 (378.8mm), in 2013 (321.4mm) and in 2020 (237mm), according to IMD data.

Till 2012, La Nina conditions affected the monsoon, with mostly neutral conditions in 2013.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said La Nina conditions were certainly helping such rain in August, adding the monsoon trough has not pulled away either, like it usually does in August.

“Over the last several years, we have seen low-pressure areas develop over the Bay of Bengal, which pulls the trough away from Delhi-NCR, towards Central India. Thus, we normally see one or two good spells of rain, with the trough mostly away. This time around, with La Nina and no such low pressure area, the trough has persisted in this region,” he said.

On Thursday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was 34°C, which was around the normal anddown from 35.4°C recorded a day earlier. The minimum temperature was 27.2°C, a degree above the normal and up from 26.6°C recorded a day earlier.

The incessant rain also helped Delhi’s air quality, which remained satisfactory for a 19th consecutive day. The 24-hour average stood at 79 (satisfactory) on Thursday, around a similar reading of 71 (satisfactory) recorded a day earlier. The last time Delhi had a longer streak of satisfactory air days was in September 2021, at 20 days.