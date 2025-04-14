The Delhi Police said on Sunday that heinous crimes such as robbery and attempt to murder have dropped by 19% in the Capital in the first quarter of 2025 as against the same period last year. Delhi sees drop in rapes: Police data

Police said cases of crime against women have also decreased by nearly 8% between January and March this year compared to last year. Cases of snatching have also dipped by nearly 38%. Meanwhile, 107 cases of murder were registered till March 31 this year, as against 105 last year and 115 the year before.

According to the police data, 168 attempt to murder cases were registered till March this year, as opposed to 203 during the last year’s corresponding period. Cases of robbery and snatching came down to 315 and 1,199 this year from 424 and 1,925 registered till March last year, the data stated.

Similarly, 2,172 cases of rape, molestation, sexual harassment, and kidnapping or abduction of girls and women were registered between January 1 and March 31 this year, while the numbers were 2,356 and 2,452 in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

“Heinous crimes and crimes against women are the top priority of Delhi Police and efforts are being made by field units and specialised units to curb such crimes. Over the past few months, we have taken several measures and adopted strategies that include amplified presence of personnel on streets, neighbourhood domination through foot and mobile patrolling, surveillance of active as well as bailed/ jailed out criminals, and action against traffickers and suppliers of illicit firearms and ammunition. For women’s safety, ‘Shishtachar’ squads have been formed and deployed at vulnerable spots/ areas. Our efforts have some demonstrative impacts, and they are visible in the form of reduced cases of heinous and women-related crimes,” Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner of police (crime), said.