Delhi shuts schools over rising Covid-19 cases. These states have already closed them

Authorities across states have been forced to take immediate measures to curb the spread of infections amid the growing number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have shut down schools and colleges. Not just this, some states have also postponed examinations for Classes 8, 9 and 11 and board exams for Classes 10 and 12 to curb the pandemic. Schools and colleges had shut down in March last year, ahead of the national lockdown, to curb the spread of the disease but institutions had reopened as caseload subsided.

Here are some of the states where schools have been closed again:

1. Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all schools and colleges will be closed in the national capital given the massive rise in coronavirus disease cases.

2. Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has said that students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examination. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted, "In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of Class 9th and 11th will soon be taken."

3. Bihar: The Bihar government has extended its order and asked all schools, colleges and coaching centres to remain shut till April 18. "Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11, has been extended for one week," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

4. Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered schools to remain closed for Classes up to 8 till April 11. Earlier, the schools were supposed to remain close till April 4, however, after seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, the chief minister extended the date.

5. Gujarat: School for Classes 1 to 10 has been asked to shut for an indefinite period in Gujarat from April 5. According to a decision taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani, classroom teaching for Class 10 and 12, as well as colleges, would continue.

6. Chhattisgarh: Schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh were ordered to be shut down on March 22. State chief minister Bhupesh Baghel government has said that students of all classes will be promoted without examinations, except those from Class 10 and 12.

7. Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the closure of schools from March 22 for Classes 9, 10 and 11 till further notice.

8. Punjab: Schools and colleges in the state will remain shut till April 10. Earlier, the state government had ordered the schools and colleges to close down till March 31.

9. Rajasthan: Schools in Rajasthan have been asked to close for the students from Class 1 to 5 until further notice. While the exams of classes 8, 9 and 11 have been postponed, exams for class 8 will start from May 6, for class 9 from April 26 and for class 11 they will begin from April 24.

10. Madhya Pradesh: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has announced that schools in the state will remain closed for the students from Class 1 to 8 until April 15. Those for students of Class 9 to 12 will be conducted offline from April 1, with the consent of the parents.

11. Karnataka: Karnataka's chief secretary P Ravi Kumar has issued an order to shut down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12. Physical classes for Classes 6 to 9 will also be suspended.

12. Himachal Pradesh: Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut till April 15. Students of classes with scheduled examinations in the near future can visit schools and educational institutes to clear any doubts with the written consent of the parents and guardian, an official release said.



