Delhi: Six suffocate to death from ‘angithi’ smoke in two separate incidents

New Delhi: Six people, including four from a family, died of suffocation in two separate incidents in Delhi after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from coal braziers, police said on Sunday. (Representative Photo)

Both the incidents took place on Saturday night as the people were asleep in their homes with coal braziers (angithis) to ward off the prevailing bone-chilling cold, police said.

Delhi woke to a chilly morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature dropping to as low as 3.5 degrees Celsius.

In the first incident, which took place in the Khera Kalan village near Alipur in outer Delhi, a 40-year-old tanker driver, his 38-year-old wife, and their two sons, aged nine and seven, were found dead in a room that was locked and coal brazier was found lit inside, generating toxic fumes that allegedly suffocated them, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said that on Sunday around 7am, a PCR was received at Alipur police station, saying one person was found lying unconscious at Khera Kalan village in Delhi. Following this, a police team was dispatched

The team reached and found the room locked from the inside.

“Police broke open the glass window and managed to open the door. They went inside and found four people lying unconscious and one coal brazier burning inside. All four were members of a family. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said DCP Singh.

The deceased family members were identified as Rakesh Singh alias Dinanath, 40, his wife Lalita Singh, 38, a homemaker and their two sons Piyush Singh, and Sunny Singh.

Their bodies were shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for autopsy. The incident spot was inspected by forensic experts for further investigation, police said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the family members died by suffocation due to the burning angithi. An inquest proceeding under section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) has been initiated,” said the DCP.

In a similar incident which took place in West Delhi’s Inderpuri area, two men allegedly died of suffocation on Saturday night in the third-floor room of a building where they were employed, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west), Vichitra Veer, said the Inderpuri police station received a call around 8.30am that two persons residing in a room were not opening the door that was locked from inside.

The caller also informed that the two had slept in the room after burning an angithi.

“Our police personnel broke open the door and found the two men dead. One angithi with burnt residues was also found in the room. There were no injuries on their bodies,” said Veer.

Police identified the deceased persons as 57-year-old Ram Bahadur, who was originally from Nepal and worked as a driver, and Abhishek (single name), 22, who was working as a domestic help.