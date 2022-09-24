Traffic advisory: Avoid these routes as rain lashes Delhi for third straight day

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital for the third consecutive day resulting in waterlogging and other rain-related hurdles and blockages on Saturday.

Commuters were asked to avoid travelling from Majlis Park towards the Azadpur stretch. "Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in a tweet.

Vehicular movement is affected on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi, due to potholes. “Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to a pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch”, it said.

The traffic from Mundka towards Nangloi is severely hit owing to waterlogging. “Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.

Some commuters posted on social media that traffic was heavy in the Azadpur area of northwest Delhi. Another user said there was traffic congestion in the Najafgarh area.

The city received 15mm of rainfall from 8.30am on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, and disrupt traffic. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the weather department said further.

(With agency inputs)

