Delhi rain aftermath: Videos show commuters struggling on waterlogged roads

Published on Sep 23, 2022

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, all government and private schools have shut classes for students up to Class 8 following weather's department's alert on rainfall.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch during heavy rain on Thursday.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Heavy rains have lashed Delhi over the past two days leading to flooding and waterlogging of streets in several areas and traffic jams in others, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters. Videos have been shared online showing vehicles moving at a snail's pace.

Apart from the city, the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) has also been struggling. Videos show commuters wading through a waterlogged underpass near Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon in Haryana and, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, all government and private schools have shut classes for students up to Class 8 following weather's department's alert on rainfall.

Some corporates have also advised people to work from home on Friday.

The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert', warning of 'light intensity rain/drizzle' over south and south-east Delhi and parts of the NCR, including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh and other areas.

Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile, tweeted to update people on the traffic situation and to ask that they avoid waterlogged areas. The list of such areas includes Hanuman Setu on Shantivan to Hanuman Mandir carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, and Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj.

They have also advised people to avoid areas around Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu border near petrol pump, MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway and tweeted that people should plan their journeys accordingly.

The rain is expected to make for the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) in the NCR to some extent while keeping the air clean.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
