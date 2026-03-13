New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded ₹60.95 lakh compensation to a woman who suffered permanent neurological disability after being hit by a scooty in Janakpuri in 2016. Delhi tribunal awards over ₹60 lakh compensation to woman disabled in road accident

Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was hearing a claim petition filed by Poonam, who sustained severe head injuries when she met with an accident at the age of 17.

In an order dated March 9, the tribunal said, "The injured will never be able to live a normal life nor will she be able to think properly for herself or for her family. We can however give some support to her to somehow sustain her otherwise miserable feelings".

The tribunal noted that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of a scooty by Pramod, who was also a minor.

Poonam sustained severe head injuries in an accident on September 2, 2016.

Medical evidence before the tribunal showed that the victim underwent multiple neurosurgeries and was left with 33 per cent permanent neuropsychological disability. Considering the nature of the injury and its impact on her ability to live independently and earn, the tribunal assessed her functional disability at 50 per cent.

The tribunal observed that the victim suffers from a chronic neurological condition and would not be able to lead a normal life or earn independently.

"It is held that the accident happened due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle," the tribunal said.

It then awarded ₹60.95 lakh as compensation to the victim under various heads.

The tribunal noted that the scooty was insured at the time of the accident and directed the insurance company to deposit the compensation amount, noting that the driver was a minor and did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

It also directed the insurance company to deposit the amount within 30 days.

