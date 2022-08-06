Delhi: Two, including boxer, arrested in snatching cases
New Delhi: Two men, including a professional boxer, were arrested while a minor boy was apprehended in connection with two snatching cases that they committed within half an hour in southwest Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar near Najafgarh on August 1, police said on Friday. The victims were women in both the cases. While one woman lost her mobile phone, the handbag of the other woman was snatched by the bike-borne suspects, the police said.
“One stolen cellphone and a motorcycle that they used in the snatchings were recovered from them,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava.
The DCP said that on August 1, a woman, who works as a contractor in Janakpuri, was returning home in a cycle rickshaw when three bike-borne boys snatched her mobile phone. A case was registered on the complaint of the woman. Half an hour before the mobile phone snatching, another snatching of a handbag was reported from Baba Haridas Nagar area. A separate case was registered in that regard, he said.
“Our investigating teams visited the two crime spots and scanned CCTV cameras to acertain the routes that the suspects took. On Thursday, the three suspects were caught riding the bike. Two of them were adults named Aniket alias Anni,19, and Shivam Kumar,19. The third supect was a minor boy,” added DCP Mandava.
“Aniket claimed that he is a national level boxer and has won a gold medal. However, we are still verifying his claims about being a national level boxer,” he added.
-
Parents in jail, HC tells Delhi Police to get girl admitted to school
New Delhi: Education is the first step towards tackling social evils, especially poverty, inequality and discrimination, the Delhi high court has said while directing the city police to get an eight-year-old girl admitted to school since her parents were lodged in jail in a murder case since July 2021. The trial court had dismissed the interim bail plea opening that it cannot be termed as a compelling circumstance or intolerable grief.
-
LG raises water problem at consulate, DJB says no supply issue
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday expressed concerns over the alleged non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers, low pressure and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board “even to members of various diplomatic missions in the Capital”, officials in the LG office said; charges that the water authority refuted in an official report. Saxena also flagged a complaint from the Consulate of Montenegro on Twitter.
-
Two cousins shot at outside their house in Lucknow, critical
LUCKNOW Two cousin brothers were shot at outside their house by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hanumanpuri colony in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar for allegedly slapping a Class 9 student because of his confrontation with a boy living in their neighbourhood. The two were undergoing treatment at Sarojini Nagar community health centre, where their condition was stated to be critical. Later, they were referred to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University, said police.
-
Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife
A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the injured Abdulla (35) ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi's IP Estate area on July 3. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case.
-
Fatehpuri Masjid: Delhi HC issues notices to authorities over illegal shops
The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the Centre and the state government's stand on a plea against the alleged illegal construction of shops outside the Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building in Chandni Chowk. It also sought removal of illegal parking spaces outside monuments such as Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.
