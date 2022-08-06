Delhi: Two, including boxer, arrested in snatching cases

New Delhi: Two men, including a professional boxer, were arrested while a minor boy was apprehended in connection with two snatching cases that they committed within half an hour in southwest Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar near Najafgarh on August 1, police said on Friday. The victims were women in both the cases. While one woman lost her mobile phone, the handbag of the other woman was snatched by the bike-borne suspects, the police said.

“One stolen cellphone and a motorcycle that they used in the snatchings were recovered from them,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava.

The DCP said that on August 1, a woman, who works as a contractor in Janakpuri, was returning home in a cycle rickshaw when three bike-borne boys snatched her mobile phone. A case was registered on the complaint of the woman. Half an hour before the mobile phone snatching, another snatching of a handbag was reported from Baba Haridas Nagar area. A separate case was registered in that regard, he said.

“Our investigating teams visited the two crime spots and scanned CCTV cameras to acertain the routes that the suspects took. On Thursday, the three suspects were caught riding the bike. Two of them were adults named Aniket alias Anni,19, and Shivam Kumar,19. The third supect was a minor boy,” added DCP Mandava.

“Aniket claimed that he is a national level boxer and has won a gold medal. However, we are still verifying his claims about being a national level boxer,” he added.