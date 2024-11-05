Delhi: Two, including Delhi Police constable, killed in DTC bus accident

Two persons including a Delhi Police constable were killed after a speeding DTC bus hit them in north Delhi on Monday night. Police said that the constable was on patrolling duty when the accident took place around 10:30pm. (HT file photo)

Police said that the constable was on patrolling duty when the accident took place around 10:30pm near Monastery market.

“We had received a number of PCR calls about the DTC bus accident in which two fatalities were reported. Outside the Monastery Market, we found that an uncontrolled DTC bus ran on the pavement. It first rammed a billboard pole and broke it. It then hit two people. The bus later crossed the road and crashed into a divider”, Raja Banthia, DCP (North) said.

The victims, constable Victor (goes by single name) and the unidentified civilian were taken to nearby hospitals where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police said Victor, a native of Nagaland, was posted at the Civil Lines police station since June this year.

“He was on patrolling duty on a PCR bike. We are trying to get details of the second deceased,” said an officer.

The accused driver was detained from the spot. Kumar has been working with the DTC since 2010. The bus was going from Sarai Kale Khan to Nand Nagri area.

“The bus was in a breakdown state and there was no passenger in the bus. Legal action is being taken in the matter”, the DCP added.