Delhi University spot round for 5,000 seats today

The Delhi University will begin a spot round from Tuesday to fill up the last of its remaining seats in undergraduate courses across its 68 colleges for aspirants who have so far not been allotted any seat, university officials said on Monday. The university is in its last leg of the admission phase, as it wrapped up its third seat allocation list on August 26, that led to a total of 65,532 admissions since the process started on July 17. (ANI)

Officials said that there are 5,468 seats vacant out of the total 71,000 seats in several courses.

“A spot round will take place for those who have not been allocated any seat previously. Only those students who have registered on Delhi University’s online portal will be eligible for this round...,” said deputy dean of admissions, Anand Sonkar.

The university will try to fill all the vacant seats during this round that will end on September 5, officials said.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the vacant seats will be declared at 5pm on Tuesday (August 29). Candidates can apply for the spot round till 4.59pm on Wednesday (August 30). The allocations will be declared at 5pm on September 1. Candidates can accept their seats by September 3 and pay their fees by September 5, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, officials said that the upgrade window, which allows students to opt a course of their preference if they are not allotted one in the first place, is applicable only to students who were admitted through the CW (children/widows of personnel of the armed forces), ECA (extracurricular activities), and sports categories.

Those who hoped to upgrade after the third round, however, can retain their existing seats, Sonkar said.

The university is in its last leg of the admission phase, as it wrapped up its third seat allocation list on August 26, that led to a total of 65,532 admissions since the process started on July 17. While the process is still ongoing, DU commenced classes for UG courses for the 2023-24 session on August 16.

Meanwhile, data shared by DU showed out of the total students admitted to UG courses, 53% are female students and 47% male. Most admissions took place in Hansraj College, followed by Ramjas College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College, and Kirori Mal College. To be sure, the number of admissions depend on the courses and seats offered in a college.

The most popular courses, according to the university, were BCom (Hons), BCom, BA(Hons) Political Science, BA(Hons) Economics, and BA(Hons) English.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON