DU admission 2023: Delhi University Announces Schedule for Spot Round at admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 08:13 PM IST

University of Delhi announces spot round for undergraduate admissions through CUET UG 2023, applications open on August 29.

The University of Delhi on August 28 announced the schedule for a spot round of undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. As per the schedule, the vacant seat for the spot Admission Round I will be released on August 29. Candidates will be able to apply for the DU UG admission 2023 spot round from tomorrow, August 29 on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply for the spot admission round I is August 30.

The seat allocation result for the spot admission Round I, CW-II, ECA-II , Music-II, and BFA-II will be released at 5 p.m. on September 1. Candidates have to accept the allocated seat from 5 p.m. on September 1 to 4:49 p.m. on September 3. The last date for the submission of the admission fee is September 5.

DU Admission 2023 Spot Admission Round I schedule

Declaration of vacant seat for spot Admission round IAugust 29 ( 5 PM)
Candidates can apply for the Spot Admission round IAugust 29 from 5 pm to August 30 till 4:49 pm
Declaration of allocation in spot Admission round ISeptember 1 at 5 pm
Candidates to accept allocated seatSeptember 1 to September 3
Candidates to verify and approve the online applicataionSeptember 2 to September 4
Last date for payment of admission feeSeptember 5 till 4: 49 pm
