Delhi University releases new admission process via common seat allocation system
The academic council (AC) of the Delhi University will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the recommendations of the standing committee, which has framed the various guidelines to be followed for admitting students to undergraduate courses based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
As per the minutes of the meeting accessed by HT, the standing committee deliberated upon various matters regarding undergraduate admissions including the application form fee and allocation and admission policies for various courses including admission to seats under sports and extra-curricular activity (ECA) quotas.
It proposed that admission to all undergraduate programmes be conducted through the centralised portal for admission in accordance with rules and guidelines stated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022).
According to the guidelines, admission through the CSAS will take place in three phases. In the first phase, students will fill out the CSAS application form, and in the second phase, they will select programmes and colleges. Seat allocation and admission will take place in the third and final phase of the process on the basis of the merit list. If two or more candidates have the same CUET merit score, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks (for the best three subjects of Class 12) will be given preference. If the score is still tied, then the older candidate will be given preference.
The entire process will take place through a centralised CSAS portal. Students will have to make a one-time non-refundable payment towards the CSAS-2022 application fee. Students applying under the ECA and/or sports supernumerary quota will have to pay an additional fee. For admission through the sports quota, 50% weightage will be given to the CUET score whereas the remaining 50% will be given to the performance-based test.
The committee proposed that 30% of weightage be given to sports certificates while 20% be given on the basis of proficiency and fitness.
For admissions under the ECA supernumerary quota, a candidate’s Combined ECA Merit (CEM) score--the sum of 25% of the highest programme-specific CUET percentage and 75% of the highest ECA score-- will be considered. Admission through the ECA quota for the academic year 2022-23 will take place for 14 ECA categories, such as creative writing, fine arts, and theatre among others.
While outlining various aspects of the admission process and course syllabi, the committee also authorised the vice-chancellor (VC) to make amendments. “The standing committee has unanimously authorised the vice-chancellor to make any amendments, depending upon operational requirements, in any of the items deliberated upon and recommended by the committee for smooth conduct of the admission process,” the minutes said.
However, members of statutory bodies and university teachers criticised the committee’s move to grant blanket authorisation to the VC to notify modifications in syllabi and courses. AC member Naveen Gaur said that the AC was mandated to deliberate on the academic aspects but its job was being outsourced to the VC by the standing committee.
“It is unfortunate that as per the agenda, the standing committee has recommended that VC should be authorised to do practically anything with the courses. What is the purpose of the statutory bodies in such a situation? The DU Act clearly outlines the role of the academic council. It is wrong for the statutory bodies to surrender the work they do to others,” Gaur said.
He also said that the varsity had shared the supplementary agenda at the last minute.--parts of the supplementary agenda were shared with teachers as late as Tuesday evening.
The standing committee will present its representation on Wednesday which will be discussed by the AC. Once approved by the AC, the proposals will be sent to the executive council (EC) for approval and subsequent implementation.
-
Two robbers arrested within hours of looting jewellery shop in Delhi
An incident of daylight robbery and firing was reported from Najafgarh in south-west Delhi on Tuesday after two men allegedly barged into a jewellery shop there, and made off with ₹25,000 after holding the shop owner at gunpoint. The 46-year-old brother of the shop owner was shot and injured when Rajesh tried to raise the alarm just as the two men were fleeing.
-
Member of Gogi gang arrested after shoot-out near Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill
A 32-year-old suspected member of a gang formerly run by slain gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested after a gunfight with a special cell team of the Delhi Police near the Bhalswa landfill close to Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi around midnight on Monday, police said. Five bullets were exchanged between Mukesh and the special cell team, three of which were fired by the police.
-
Delhi govt re-enters business, scouting space for shops
Liquor shops run by government agencies are likely to open in the old locations or in properties close to them in different parts of Delhi before the end of August and will start selling alcohol from September 1, said officials aware of the ongoing preparations. Delhi government will revert to the old excise policy from September 1 till a new policy is framed. It has extended liquor permits till August 31 for a smooth transition.
-
U.P.: Prerna girl selected for Kennedy-Lugar YES scholarship
After being selected for the US State Department's Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme scholarship, Class 11 student Kashish is on cloud nine. “Going to study in the US is like a dream for me. I would have never imagined studying abroad,” says 16-year-old Kashish, who studies at Prerna Girls School, Lucknow, on a scholarship. She will leave for St Louis, Missouri, US, later this week.
-
BJP wants new faces in cabinet, say sources
Mumbai While Maharashtra's political establishment awaits the Supreme Court's order on the various petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction, there is another point of contention that is emerging over the cabinet expansion. Sources claim that the BJP's central leadership wants to replicate the Gujarat model of cabinet in Maharashtra wherein, as in the neighbouring state, the cabinet comprises relatively new faces.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics