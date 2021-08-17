Delhi weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky today

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The weather office has predicted revival of rainfall from August 19 onwards.

Monsoon entered a break phase in Delhi on August 9, and the city has not received any rainfall since. Delhi last received rain on August 8.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 27.3°C and the maximum temperature was 37.4°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 134. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 121 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “With continued dry condition with no rain, and moderate ventilation, dust from western part of India and re-suspension of dust from unpaved road is causing Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with PM10 as main pollutant. With persistence of similar condition, AQI will remain in moderate category for next 2 days and after that with a shift in direction of incoming air AQI may improve.”