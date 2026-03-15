New Delhi, A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of ₹20,000 on the pretext of arranging an easy loan through a social media platform, an official said on Sunday. Delhi woman arrested for duping man of ₹20,000

The accused, identified as Satvinder Kaur, a resident of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, was apprehended following a technical investigation into the fraud case.

According to the police, the case was registered on March 13 after the victim lodged a complaint alleging that he had been cheated through a fake loan offer.

"During investigation, it was found that the accused had contacted the complainant through a number and introduced herself as someone who could arrange a loan," the officer said.

He further said that she had allegedly first approached the complainant on April 25, 2025 with a similar offer, which he declined at that time.

However, she again contacted him on January 16, 2026 and managed to convince him to avail the loan facility. She allegedly told the complainant that a processing fee equivalent to five per cent of the loan amount would have to be paid in advance.

"After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a reduced processing fee of three per cent and asked the complainant to transfer ₹20,000,'' he added.

The police said the victim was first asked to send Re one to a mobile number to verify the payment channel. After the verification, he transferred ₹19,999, making the total payment ₹20,000.

"Soon after receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to the complainant's calls and messages and did not provide the promised loan. A team was formed after an FIR to investigate the case. The team analysed digital evidence and financial transactions to trace the suspect,'' the officer said.

The investigation revealed that the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account belonging to Satvinder Kaur. Acting on the technical leads and field verification, the police team traced and apprehended the accused from Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

During interrogation, Kaur disclosed that she had earlier worked with a loan recovery agency, where she gained access to contact details of people seeking financial assistance. "She allegedly used those contacts to approach people and lure them with fake loan offers in order to collect advance processing fees," the officer said.

The police said the mobile phone allegedly used in the commission of the crime was recovered from her possession. Incriminating chats and digital evidence related to the case were also found in the device. The entire cheated amount of ₹20,000 has been recovered, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other victims as the accused claimed to have cheated four to five persons in a similar manner.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.