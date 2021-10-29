Delhi: DDA approves 825 crore infra projects to develop Narela

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved projects worth nearly ₹825 crore in Narela, as part of its initiative to revive the area as the new residential, industrial and commercial hub in the Capital.

According to a senior DDA official, the land-owning agency is focusing on upgrading the existing civic infrastructure in two important sectors, G2 and G6, where close to 20,000 flats have been constructed or are in various stages of construction. DDA plans to develop them as “zero waste” sectors.

In a recent meeting, the DDA also approved projects related to construction of a 10-km-long road (20m wide) connecting the sectors, laying of water supply lines, stormwater drains and sewerage, among others.

“We have sanctioned projects worth ₹824.73 crore of which ₹245 crore will be spent on water and sewerage, and ₹138 crore for setting up of an electric grid sub-station. In the days to come, new industries, institutions and residential areas will come up due to which there will be an increase in demand for electricity,” said a senior DDA official.

Lack of water and transport services has been one of the main reasons why Narela, which is one of the three sub-cities planned by the DDA, could not become a popular residential hub.

Earlier this year, the DDA decided to develop Narela as a priority area and made budgetary provisions to address water and transport related issues.

The DDA has decided to pay ₹1,000 crore, in a phased manner, to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor, which is going to be the first Metrolite corridor developed by DMRC in the city. The two agencies are working on a proposal to construct a 5.6km-long line from the Rithala-Narela corridor to connect Pooth Khurd and Holambi Kalan areas.

“We will pay ₹1,000 crore for the project. We have allocated ₹400 crore in next year’s budget for the Metro project. We are focusing on developing Narela in a big way,” said a senior DDA official.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is soon going to start work on the 79km-long Urban Extension Road-II project, which will connect north Delhi areas, such as Narela and Rohini, with west and southwest Delhi, including IGI airport. As per the initial plan, DDA was to execute the project but due to land acquisition related hurdles, the project was transferred to NHAI in 2018.

A senior DDA official said, “The construction of UER-II will improve the connectivity between Narela and the rest of Delhi. This will play an important role in the revival of the sub-city.”

In April this year, the DDA inaugurated a flyover-cum-road over bridge in Narela to provide smooth connectivity between densely populated Narela and Bawana, where it has planned large scale residential and industrial projects.

The land-owning agency is in the process of finalising the plan for development of vacant land parcels in Narela. Earlier this year, the DDA hired a consultant to prepare a plan for the effective utilisation of vacant land in the sub-city. “The consultant has submitted the report. We will soon finalise the plan,” said an official.