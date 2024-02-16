Delhi: Fire breaks out in Shahdara, elderly man succumbs

A 60-year-old man died after a fire broke out in his house on Friday morning in Shahdara area of east Delhi, the police said. The blaze was later doused. Representational image.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surender Choudhary said that the police received information regarding a fire at a house at Moti Ram Road in Shahdara around 7am. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storeyed building.

“One person named Budruk Mahto, 60, was rescued from the house and rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for treatment. But he was declared dead on arrival. The fire has been extinguished with the help of fire tenders,” DCP Choudhary said.