Delhi: Fire breaks out in Shahdara, elderly man succumbs

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Feb 16, 2024 10:30 AM IST

The police received information regarding a fire at a house at Moti Ram Road in Shahdara around 7am but the victim was declared dead by the time he was taken to the hospital

A 60-year-old man died after a fire broke out in his house on Friday morning in Shahdara area of east Delhi, the police said. The blaze was later doused.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surender Choudhary said that the police received information regarding a fire at a house at Moti Ram Road in Shahdara around 7am. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storeyed building.

“One person named Budruk Mahto, 60, was rescued from the house and rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for treatment. But he was declared dead on arrival. The fire has been extinguished with the help of fire tenders,” DCP Choudhary said.

    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

