Heatwave: Delhiites’ quest for cool air, shade and respite from the heat

Temperature soaring above 40 degree Celsius? IMD issues yellow alert. Delhiites do whatever it takes to stay under the shade or close to the closest sources of cool air and shade, to avoid heatstroke in the scorching summer. Shoppers in Connaught Place cover their faces with scarfs and sunglasses, to protect themselves from the heatwave. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

A twitter user, Shraddha, expresses her discomfort due to the rising temperature.

Akshat Jain, a data analyst shares, “I went to my office in Nehru Place to ditch work from home thinking AC mein baithke I’ll be able to focus better. But when I reached, I found out there was a massive power cut. Then I took half a day off from work and hailed an auto to come back to my home in Bhogal. But din hi kharab tha because there was no electricity at home, too. I just couldn’t bear the heat and went and stood inside the ATM nearby my house, at least wahan AC was working.”

Delhiites try to cool themselves at art galleries in the city.

“I had to meet my friends in Bengali Market, but since they were running late, I had no option but to wait in the heat outside. Within a few minutes I realised, yeh mujhse na ho payega! I headed to the nearest art gallery that had a full blown air-conditioned environment. Though I have absolutely no interest in art, I couldn’t thank my stars more for a gallery being around at such a time. This heat is not for the faint-hearted!” says Harsh Kashyap, a theatre actor.

A Twitter user, Roma, shares how she finds refuge inside Delhi Metro.

Varya Gupta, a homemaker residing in South Extension I adds how she finds it difficult to pick her daughter from school. “My daughter is in standard I, and I have to bring her back from the bus stop everyday. In the terribly hot time of the day, that it at 1pm, I have no other option but to wait at the bus stop at South Ex, for the school bus to arrive. Par jabse temperature 44 hua hai, ab nahi ho paa raha. So I take refuge in the metro station nearby until her bus arrives because often there is a delay due to the traffic. I wish schools band hi kar dein thode din agar itni garmi padni hai toh.”

Khushi, a first-year BA (Prog) student at Kamala Nehru College, DU adds, “I travel to and from my PG in Greater Kailash to my college on August Kranti Marg. Morning class ke liye toh phir bhi theek hai, but when I have to return back home, by then the sunrays attack like daggers as soon as I step out of the campus! So PG jaane se pehle I pause at the juice stall near my college to cool myself with a glass of freshness under the shade of the huge umbrella. And then I muster the courage to hail an auto, which is within my travel budget, to reach home without fainting. Uptil now I was driving my scooty, but since the temperature has gone so high, I can’t bear the burning sensation on my skin! Even if I cover my face, eyes and hands properly with cotton scarves, sunglasses and a cap or hat, it’s too hot to handle.”

How to ditch heatstroke?

- Hydration is key, so have 5-6 litres of water every day. Adults must inculcate the habit of drinking two glasses of water one after another. Try adding lemon and salt to the water sometimes.

- Eat low calorie and avoid fried/oily dishes. Must include fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and other citrus fruits along with cucumber in your diet.

Inputs by Dr Ram Ratan Rathi, General physician

