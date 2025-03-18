Delhiites will witness real change in next 100 days: Parvesh Verma meets MLAs

PWD and water minister Parvesh Verma on Monday conducted meetings with MLAs to schedule the 100 days’ plans for development works related to his departments. The agenda includes repair of roads and drains, sewer cleaning and drainage management, flooding and waterlogging issues, action against illegal encroachments and speeding up pending development projects. Parvesh Verma (HT Photo)

“For years, no work was done in Delhi because there was no intent. The situation has now worsened to the point where we need to act on a war footing to provide relief to the people. Concrete steps are being taken to repair roads, clean sewers, and clear drains. Our priority is development, and within the next 100 days, the people of Delhi will see visible change. We will make every effort to resolve as many constituency issues as possible. The BJP government does not just make promises; we work to serve the people,” Verma said.

MLAs from Shakur Basti, Trilokpuri, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Mundka, Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur (West Zone), Manglapuri, and Kirari attended the meeting held in Delhi Secretariat.

Officials from PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department were present in the meeting.

Verma told HT that the decision to hold one on one meeting with MLAs and officers concerned was taken to accelerate development work. “Now, every MLA is directly presenting the problems of their constituencies to officials, and concerned departments are being given immediate instructions for resolution. The BJP government will work on a war footing to provide relief to Delhi residents. The impact of the initiative will be visible on the ground within the next 100 days,” said Verma.