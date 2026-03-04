Delhi: Man falls due to sudden opening of car door, bus mows him down

A 30-year-old man died after he fell off his scooter and was run over by a bus near Uttam Nagar West Metro station in southwest Delhi on Tuesday morning, said police, adding that the scooter hit the door of a stationary car that was opened suddenly by its occupant. Police identified the deceased as Daksh (single name), a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that at 8.40 am, the police control room received a call regarding the accident.

Locals and passersby told police that three vehicles– a bus, a Toyota Etios car and a scooter – were involved in the crash. The car bearing Delhi’s registration number stopped on the left side of the road on the request of a passenger, who was feeling unwell, police said after speaking to the car driver.

“As the passenger opened the car’s right rear side door, a scooter coming from behind crashed into the opened door as its rider did not get enough time to apply brakes. As a result, the scooter rider lost balance and he fell off of the two-wheeler. At the same time, a DTC bus coming from behind ran over the scooter rider, killing him on the spot,” said DCP Singh.

Police said that the bus was plying on route number 887 from Ghumanhera village to Tilak Nagar, when the accident took place. The deceased’s body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital’s mortuary for autopsy, the police said.

DCP Singh said that a case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Uttam Nagar police station.

However, the police did not specify against whom was the case registered. All three vehicles were found at the accident spot.

DTC did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the incident.