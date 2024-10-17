Delhi Police arrest 3 for stealing mobile tower components

New Delhi Police said the accused sold these transceivers to local scrap dealers. (File)

The Delhi Police have arrested three men involved in the theft of remote radio units (RRUs) from mobile towers in the Capital and Odisha, officers said on Thursday, adding that the accused sold these transceivers to local scrap dealers.

Police said the three were arrested in two separate crime branch operations carried out between October 6 and October 16.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vikram Singh said on Tuesday, the eastern range (ER-1) team arrested Mohammad Faizan, 20, an electrician, for stealing an RRU from a mobile tower installed on the rooftop of a house in Madhu Vihar in east Delhi on October 10.

Police said Faizan’s interrogation led to the arrest of his associate Ubaish (goes by one name), 24.

“As an electrician, Faizan had a good understanding of cutting wires, which made him a valuable partner for Ubaish. They would meet in his room to discuss their operations,” said Singh, and added that the team was probing further to identify people who purchased stolen RRUs from the two.

Separately, police said, 25-year-old Shahzad Malik was arrested in connection with stealing RRUs from Odisha.

DCP (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said Malik was arrested from northeast Delhi on October 6 while he was travelling in an e-rickshaw with five RRUs. The seized RRUs were found stolen from Odisha, and the Delhi Police contacted their Odisha counterparts.

“Malik disclosed that he collaborated with his relative, identified as Sameer of Loni in Ghaziabad, in stealing and transportation of stolen RRUs. Sameer is absconding,” said Sain.

Officers said the Odisha Police took him into custody and on October 15, he was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital for medical examination, but managed to escape. However, he was rearrested by the Delhi crime branch on Wednesday, they said.