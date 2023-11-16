Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, AQI remains 393

Delhi’s air quality remained on the brink of severe category as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 393 (very poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin released at 8am on Thursday– which is slightly better than Wednesday’s 4pm reading of 401 (severe). Satellite data recorded 2,544 farm fires across Punjab on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and over 400 as ‘severe’.

The surge in pollution follows an upswing in the number of stubble fires in upwind Punjab over the past few days.

Satellite data recorded 2,544 farm fires across the state on Wednesday, significantly more than 1,776 on Tuesday, and 1,624 on Monday.

Also Read:Delhi’s AQI remains ‘very poor’, no significant respite expected till Friday

Northwesterly winds, blowing into Delhi from Punjab, have over the past few days carried plumes of smoke from these burning paddy fields and settled these pollutants in the national Capital’s air, capping the city’s turnaround after two-and-a-half days of relatively clean air.

In terms of temperature, Delhi recorded a maximum of 27.4°C, which is one degree below normal for this time of the year. The minimum was 11°C – a degree below normal.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ early warning system (EWS) for Delhi said that the predominant surface wind is likely to be calm in the morning hours and coming from East directions in Delhi with wind speed up to 06-08 kmph, mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning on Thursday.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from East/Northeast directions in Delhi with wind speed 04-08 kmph, mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning on Friday,” EWS said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!