Delhi’s daily Covid-19 tally breaches 1,900-mark; highest since Dec 12 last year

Delhi on Monday reported 1,904 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and six more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 659,619 and 11,012 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. Monday’s figures have been the highest in more than three months. The last time the cases went over the 1,900 mark was on December 12 last year, when 1,935 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

With 1,411 more recoveries on Monday, the total recoveries so far in the national capital have climbed to 640,575 while the active cases are above 8,000, the bulletin showed. As many as 68,805 tests per conducted on Monday of which 52,490 are RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat while the remaining 16,315 are rapid antigen tests, it added. The bulletin also stated that 4,639 patients continue to remain under home isolation while the total containment zones are almost 1,850.

As the cases have been increasing in Delhi for more than a month, health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday ruled out the possibility of imposing another lockdown by saying it was not a solution to curb the spread of the disease. Pointing out that during the earlier months there was logic behind a lockdown as no one was aware of how the virus propagated, Jain told news agency PTI, “Authorities kept on extending the lockdown, but the virus did not die. I don’t think lockdown is a solution.”







