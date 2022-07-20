Delhi’s maximum temperature to settle at 33°C; air quality in ‘moderate’ zone
Delhi on Tuesday is expected to record highest temperature of 33°C on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 28°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33°C.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.2°C and maximum temperature is 37.7°C.
Also Read: Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, thundershowers expected towards evening
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 10am stood at 105.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
-
Karnataka will act on Maratha reservation as per demand: CM Bommai
Action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission on the demand of the Maratha Community for reservation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. The ideals of great saints like Ramdas, Tukaram and Eknath are eternally relevant, their identity would be preserved, Bommai said. The Maratha community has a significant presence along the state borders from Karwar to Bidar.
-
RPF team finds gun, live cartridges from train running on Katihar-Manihari line
The Railway Protection Force personnel in Katihar recovered a double-barrel gun and 11 live cartridges from a DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) Katihar-Manihari train under Katihar rail section of Northeast Frontier Railway on Tuesday.
-
PHOTOS | Dump truck that ran over Haryana DSP Surender Singh seized
Visuals of the speeding dump truck that zmowed down Haryana deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh as Surender Singh tried to stop it to investigate the mining mafia were released Wednesday morning by news agency ANI. Surender Singh was run down by the truck late Monday night/early Tuesday morning in the Pachgaon area of Haryana's Nuh district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.
-
Why shouldn't Karnataka get a Dalit chief minister, asks DK Shivakumar
With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for next year, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the Congress has made chief ministers from almost all communities and therefore a Dalit can also become Chief Minister. Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that 'Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming Chief Minister'.
-
Female sub-inspector allegedly mowed down by van in Ranchi; driver held
A female sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pickup van under Tupudana police station limits in state capital Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said. Confirming the development, Ranchi superintendent of police (City), Anshuman Kumar, said, “Sandhya Topno was on night patrolling. In the initial investigation, it has been confirmed that the act was deliberate. We have detained the driver and the vehicle has been seized.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics