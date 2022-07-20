Delhi’s maximum temperature to settle at 33°C; air quality in ‘moderate’ zone

Delhi on Tuesday is expected to record highest temperature of 33°C on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 28°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.2°C and maximum temperature is 37.7°C.

Also Read: Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, thundershowers expected towards evening

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 10am stood at 105.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.