Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night
- The IMD said that the national capital will experience a generally cloudy sky on Sunday (July 10), and thundershowers are likely for the next few days.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
The temperature was recorded at Safdarjung, which is the base weather station of the national capital. In Najafgarh and Palam, the maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius - the highest among all weather stations.
The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 68 per cent at 5.30pm.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet weather, told news agency PTI that scattered rain is likely to take place in some areas of the national capital tonight. The Met department, meanwhile, said that generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are likely over the national capital for the next few days.
The latest bulletin of IMD Delhi has cautioned that water accumulation in low-lying areas of the city is a possibility.
The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (99) category around 7.30 pm on Saturday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Amarnath tragedy: 1 killed, 200 pilgrims from Pune rescued
A 52-year -old woman has been killed, while 200 pilgrims from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas were rescued near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir which witnessed flash flood triggered by a cloudburst. The victim has been identified as Sunita Mahesh Bhosale (52), a resident of Harihareshwar apartment, Dhayari. Pune district administration is trying to establish contact with the remaining 53 pilgrims, officials said Saturday.
Rain in catchment areas increase water levels in Pune dams
With Moderate rains in Pune district on Saturday, city areas as well as catchment areas of the four dams around Pune received good rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, the region received spells of intense rainfall in city limits as well as ghat regions. The current water stock can meet Pune's requirements for at least six months, said PMC officials. Catchment area of Temghar dam reported 100 mm rainfall on Saturday.
U.P. government plans to build 150 model villages in first phase, two in Lucknow
Government order (GO) issued by panchayati raj additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, recently, had asked the district magistrates (DMs) and all other concerned officials to make a six-month action plan to start work on the nine pre-defined themes. Gorakhpur has the largest number of village panchayats identified for developing as model ones. The government also has a plan to award employees and officials that contribute to making a village panchayat a model one.
Living dangerously: Residents unwilling to leave dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: Residents are reluctant to leave poorly-maintained wadas and risk their lives as rains further weaken these old structures, despite the Pune Municipal Corporation sending notices to vacate these places. On Saturday, a portion of Karande wada on Nehru chowk in Shukrawar peth collapsed around 7.20 am. Fire brigade team rescued six persons and no casualty was reported. Three families were living in the 80-year-old, three-floor structure.
Potholed road: Will not pay taxes, make our own roads: Industrialists to MC
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road and the failure of municipal corporation in taking up road reconstruction work, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, on Saturday announced to stop paying taxes to the civic body. President Tarun Jain Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over Rs 10,000-crore.
