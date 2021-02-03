Delhi’s minimum temp rises by 3° today, rain likely: IMD
As minimum temperature in the national Capital rose by nearly three degrees on Wednesday, the city is likely to experience rain. Minimum temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in the city on Tuesday rose to 6.2°C, as against 5.3°C on Monday.
A western disturbance is likely to bring light rain to the city. The temperature is likely to dip after the western disturbance moves away, experts said.
“The maximum temperature has gone up due to an approaching western disturbance. This is the highest temperature recorded since December. There is a change in wind direction due to the western disturbance. Winds are variable blowing over land and not bringing cold air from the hills. The wind speed is also low during the day,” said Kuldeep Srivastava of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Also Read | Over 50% exposure to Sars-Cov-2 in 10 of 11 city districts: Sero survey in Delhi
“Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius from February 5 when the disturbance moves away,” said Srivastava.
An induced cyclonic circulation lying over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan is likely to affect the weather over northwest India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night, the weather body said in a statement.
“The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the western disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India from February 3 to 5,” it added.
Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall or snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail is likely to occur over the western Himalayan region till February 5.
Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also expected to take place over Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4, and over Himachal Pradesh on February 4.
“Light to moderate rain is likely over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on February 4 and over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on February 4 and 5,” Srivastava said.
Meanwhile, air quality remained in the “very poor” category with the hourly Air Quality Index at 356 Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, it was 364.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s minimum temp rises by 3° today, rain likely: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Hero’s grave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools kick off prep as parents, students welcome exam schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Front line staff to get Covid jabs later this week; 77 centres added
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 50% exposure to Sars-Cov-2 in 10 of 11 city districts: Sero survey in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCDs did not get grant from Centre due to corruption in Delhi BJP, alleges AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court asks police to file report in vandalism at DJB office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC asks Centre, states to cover Covid-19 induced losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 tractors seized for R-Day violence, 80 more identified, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi': Rakesh Tikait coins new slogan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metal batons, just an experiment, say Delhi Police after pictures go viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nursery admissions in Delhi soon: CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist Mandeep Puniya arrested at Singhu protest site gets bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox